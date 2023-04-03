Inside Edition has come to Paramount+!

Inside Edition has begun streaming on Paramount+, offering up a 24/7 stream of the best of television's longest-running, top-rated, and most-honored syndicated newsmagazine.

To mark the milestone, Inside Edition is bringing you a 24-hour true crime marathon that will run from Monday 12 a.m. PST to Tuesday 12 a.m. PST.

Inside Edition's coverage of cases including the arrests of Bernie Goetz, O.J. Simpson, Jeffrey Dahmer and Richard Ramirez, known as "the Night Stalker," will all feature in the marathon, as well as in depth looks into famous heists, tales of survival, murder mysteries and more.

Wondering how to catch the best of Inside Edition's best? Here's how to watch Inside Edition live online.

Click here to sign up for Paramount+. Once signed up, click "Live TV" and select "Inside Edition" to begin streaming.

You can also watch Inside Edition's stream here.