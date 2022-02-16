Inside Putin's $125M Yacht That Just Left the German Port Where It Was Being Refurbished

Politics
By IE Staff
First Published: 11:00 AM PST, February 16, 2022

Experts say the vessel is sailing back home to Russia in a bid to prevent it from being seized by the West should Putin invade Ukraine.

Officials in Ukraine are expressing skepticism that Russia has pulled back some of its troops amassed near their border. President Joe Biden addressed the world from the White House, saying an invasion remains “distinctly possible.”

Meanwhile, Russian leader Vladimir Putin’s enormous wealth is making headlines as his $125 million super yacht is on the move. 

The Graceful has been docked at a boatyard in Germany since December for refurbishment, but made a hurried exit before the work was completed. 

Now, the vessel is sailing back home to Russia in a bid to prevent it from being seized by the West should Putin invade Ukraine, experts say.

German media reported that the yacht was departing the shipyard unexpectedly before they could finish the upgrades.

Inside the ship, there's a pool that can be converted into a dance floor, an elevator and plush seating. Putin's stateroom has a huge, king size bed.

Putin's official salary as president of Russia is $135,000, but he has reportedly amassed a fortune of $225 billion.

Bill Browder, author of an upcoming book on Putin’s ill-gotten gains, says, “Putin is a narrow-minded, greedy man who has stolen a lot of money over a long period of time from the Russian people.”

Browder says the one sure way to stop Putin from invading Ukraine is to threaten to seize his assets.

“Putin values money more than human life. It’s real simple — you go after his money. And if that threat is made clearly, he won’t invade Ukraine,” Browder said.

Related Stories

Stephanie Grisham Claims Putin Used Beautiful Translator to Distract Donald Trump at Infamous Meeting
Russian Security Seen Strong-Arming Reporters Out of Room at Biden-Putin Summit
How Did Russia's Alexei Navalny Become President Vladimir Putin's Biggest Enemy?
Russia Accuses Female CNBC Reporter of Trying to Derail Putin With Her LooksPolitics

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

Olympians at Beijing’s Winter Games Are ‘Genocide-Complicit,’ Says Uyghur Man Living in Exile From China
Olympians at Beijing’s Winter Games Are ‘Genocide-Complicit,’ Says Uyghur Man Living in Exile From China
1

Olympians at Beijing’s Winter Games Are ‘Genocide-Complicit,’ Says Uyghur Man Living in Exile From China

Politics
83-Year-Old Man Speaks Out After Surviving Brutal Beating by Gang of Dirt Bike Riders Who Surrounded His Car
83-Year-Old Man Speaks Out After Surviving Brutal Beating by Gang of Dirt Bike Riders Who Surrounded His Car
2

83-Year-Old Man Speaks Out After Surviving Brutal Beating by Gang of Dirt Bike Riders Who Surrounded His Car

Crime
Mystery Surrounds Connecticut Woman With Butt Injections Left at Bronx Hospital, Police
Mystery Surrounds Connecticut Woman With Butt Injections Left at Bronx Hospital, Police
3

Mystery Surrounds Connecticut Woman With Butt Injections Left at Bronx Hospital, Police

Crime
San Francisco DA Says Police Used Rape Victims' DNA Evidence to Identify Possible Crime Suspects
San Francisco DA Says Police Used Rape Victims' DNA Evidence to Identify Possible Crime Suspects
4

San Francisco DA Says Police Used Rape Victims' DNA Evidence to Identify Possible Crime Suspects

Crime
Father of Parkland Shooting Victim Is Arrested Near White House While Trying to Send President Biden a Message
Father of Parkland Shooting Victim Is Arrested Near White House While Trying to Send President Biden a Message
5

Father of Parkland Shooting Victim Is Arrested Near White House While Trying to Send President Biden a Message

Human Interest