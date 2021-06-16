The world was watching today for the much-anticipated summit between President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin. And when it was time to clear the reporters out of the room, total chaos broke out.

Russian security waded into a noisy pack of journalists and strong-armed them out of the room where the two leaders were about to go eyeball to eyeball.

“At one point, President Putin’s security forces were pulling on the shirts of American reporters to clear them out,” Fox News correspondent Peter Doocy said.

There were more rowdy scenes outside as all of the network morning shows went live from Geneva to cover the historic summit. The talks were expected to last five hours, but ended after only about two-and-a-half hours.

Biden gave the summit an upbeat spin, but as he was leaving the press conference, he turned back to answer more questions and became combative with CNN White House correspondent Kaitlyn Collins. He apologized as he left on Air Force One.

Related Stories