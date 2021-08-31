A popular Houston Instagram model with nearly 3 million followers was found dead in her Texas apartment, a victim of what police are calling a murder-suicide, officials said.

Janae Gagnier, 33, known by her followers as Miss Mercedes Morr, and the suspect identified as Kevin Alexander Accorto, 34, were found dead in Gagnier’s apartment located in the Richmond section, 30 miles outside of Houston, according to a release by the Richmond Police Department.

On Sunday afternoon, police were called to Gagnier’s home to perform a welfare check when they made the grim discovery, officials said.

The Fort Bend County Medical Examiner’s Office told Inside Edition Digital that Gangier died from strangulation and traumatic concussion and her death was deemed a homicide. Accorto died by suicide by multiple sharp force trauma.

According to police, investigators don’t believe there was a relationship between Gagnier and Accorto, KABC 7 News reported.

"We are still trying to find a connection. We do know the suspect involved was from Florida," Richmond Police Public Information Officer, Lieutenant Lowell Neinas told Inside Edition Digital.

Gagnier has a large social media following. Some of her followers include Meghan Thee Stallion and Snoop Dogg, click 2 Houston reported.

Gagnier's last Instagram post was on Aug. 17. Gagnier was wearing a champagne-colored ensemble with her hair swept up in an elegant bun and gold-colored accessories, shoes, and handbag with the message: “Different angles but my favorite the back,” with a peach emoji. The post garnered 93,707 likes.

