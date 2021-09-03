Internet Users Bombard Tip Line Set Up to Enforce Texas Anti-Abortion Bill | Inside Edition

Internet Users Bombard Tip Line Set Up to Enforce Texas Anti-Abortion Bill

Politics
By Taneasha White
First Published: 3:01 PM PDT, September 3, 2021

TikTok users among others have posted about their collective efforts to clog the inbox of an anti-abortion website aimed to incriminate people who are looking to receive or aid someone in receiving health care.

A recent passing of a Texas anti-abortion law has led pro-choice internet users to flood a whistleblowing website set up tp enforce the new bill.

The law makes it illegal to help people in Texas access an abortion after the sixth week of pregnancy. 

Anti-abortion group Texas Right to Life created an online tip line, where any information about violations can be submitted anonymously. 

“Any Texan can bring a lawsuit against an abortionist or someone aiding and abetting an abortion after six weeks,” the website reads. 

Those who are proven to be in violation of the new health care restriction can be fined a minimum of $10,000, according to The Guardian.

The online form allows anyone to submit an anonymous “report” of someone illegally obtaining an abortion, including a section where images can be uploaded for proof.

While the website was created before the official passing of the law, Reddit, TikTok, and Twitter users caught wind of it, and are flooding the site with fake reports, porn, and memes — particularly of Shrek.

The website is aiming to get control of the fake reports, according to the outlet. 

Despite these efforts, some have figured out ways to send massive amounts of fake reports a day, including a college student who is said to have released a Python script and an iOS shortcut to do just that.

