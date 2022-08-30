They're causing chaos in lakes around the country, making them the most hated fish in America. Now, Asian carp are getting a major image makeover and may even be coming to a kitchen near you.

Asian carp is an invasive species and can cause major problems for the ecosystem.

“They are bad for the environment. They're competing with native fish. They're competing for food and then competing for space as well. We need to pivot and convince people that they're actually good to eat,” said Brian Schoenung, Illinois Aquatic Nuisance Species program manager.

To change the perception of these nasty fish, the state of Illinois is actually giving the Asian carp a new name — copi.

“It’s copious, essentially, which is what these fish are — very. They’re all over the place, so it's a nice little play on words,” Schoenung said.

Shirley Romig, co-founder of the food app Mixo, showed Inside Edition how the fish is prepared.

“It is so healthy for you. It's got the highest omega-3 fatty acids of any fish other than wild caught salmon,” Romig said.

She says it's a mild white fish that can be prepared in a number of ways, with one very serious warning.

“Be careful, this is a very tough fish to cut. There's a lot of bones in here,” Ronig said.

To prepare the fish, start with pan-frying some ginger and garlic. Then, salt the fish and steam it for 10-12 minutes with the fried aromatics and drizzled soy sauce on top.

Related Stories



