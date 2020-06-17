Is Sending Your Kids Back to Daycare Safe?

Lots of parents are wondering: is it safe to send your child back to daycare yet? At Peggy and Eric Fuentes’ On My Way Daycare in Middletown, New York, there are a set of precautions in place to keep things safe.

Before any kids are allowed inside, there’s a temperature check. When they’re indoors, more independent activities are encouraged, like coloring. All teachers wear masks, and social distancing measures keep rooms to no more than eight students and two teachers.

The classrooms are also cleaned three times per day.

"We went into all the classrooms and took any play material that couldn't be submerged in water, disinfected and dried," Peggy told Inside Edition. "We took it out — so all of the classrooms all of those toys were packed up."

