Isolated British Island In Need of a Bartender, Caretaker and Monarch

Ever wanted to live alone but also pour drinks, maybe rule over a small selection of people and take care of your inhabitants? Maybe have all three gigs at once? Well, one British island might have your dream job.

A British council has begun the recruiting process for local government while also seeking someone to run the Ship Inn on Piel Island, off the coast near Barrow-in-Furness, England, The Guardian reported.

Piel Island is a half-mile from mainland England in Morecambe Bay.

The island, which has very few people living on it, faces uncertain weather and isolation many times throughout the year, The Guardian reported.

However, the nature and views on the island are reportedly wonderful. Piel Island only covers about 50 acres and aside from the pub that needs a bartender, the only other buildings are three private houses and the ruins of a 14th-century castle, BBC reported.

John Murphy, who has been leading walks to the island for nearly 40 years, spoke to The Guardian and says whoever gets the job will need to be “massively dedicated.”

“You can’t just nip across to Tesco for a loaf of bread when you’re on Piel Island,” he said. “You’ll need to have dedication and a strong passion for isolation and peace and quiet. It takes a special personality.”

Those recruiting for the island have started their search, which will run until April, BBC reported.

Sandra Baines, head of visitor economy and culture at the council, told BBC the idea is "very much about preserving its beauty, its natural habitat,” She did add that the island is "not the dream people might think it is” due to the weather, isolation, and lack of resources.

