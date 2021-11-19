Issues With a Hoarding House in California Continue After Initial Clean-Up: Report
A report says the city of Los Angeles initially spent $12,000 cleaning up the property in Granada Hills.
Residents of one California neighborhood thought they were finally relieved of a hoarding situation, but they say it didn't last.
"It just continues to get worse," said neighbor Les Claypool. "Every time they know there is a city inspection coming up, they load up Uhauls and RV's and take it all away, and then the stuff all comes back."
A report says the city of Los Angeles spent $12,000 cleaning up the property in Granada Hills. But neighbors say since then, the bags and debris have been piling up again and creating other problems.
"Especially at nighttime, we can see them when we are in the backyard — big dog-sized rats," added Raul Campos, another neighbor.
A reporter's attempt to contact the home's owner was unsuccessful, and they are due in court for a hearing on code violations in December.
The city councilman for the area says the homeowner has refused assistance, but he says he will continue to look for solutions to this problem.
