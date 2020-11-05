Jackie Johnson, Georgia District Attorney Who Handled Ahmaud Arbery Case, Loses Seat to Opponent Keith Higgins

Jackie Johnson, the Georgia district attorney who has recently faced criticism for her handling of the shooting death of Ahmaud Arbrey, lost her reelection bid to opponent Keith Higgins by about 5,000 votes, according to reports. Higgins has worked as an assistant district attorney for 23 years. He won 45,415 of the votes, according to The Brunswick News.

Two Glynn County commissioners reportedly accused Johnson of using her influence within the police department to undermine the investigation into Arbery's shooting. It was later discovered that Gregory McMichael, one of the men who allegedly drove his truck towards Arbery, who was on foot, worked as an investigator in the district attorney's office until his retirement in 2019, the Hill reported

Johnson did not mention a conflict of interest in the case until three days after the shooting, where it was reported that she knew former police officer Gregory McMichael.

Johnson insisted she acted appropriately.

McMichael and his son, Travis, are accused of chasing down 25-year-old Arbery as he was out for a jog on Feb. 23. The men claimed they thought Arbery was responsible for several recent break-ins in the area.

Georgia Assistant Special Agent in Charge Richard Dial testified in a preliminary hearing that William Bryan, who shot video of the deadly encounter, told investigators that Travis McMichael called Arbery a " "f*****g n****r" after hitting the man three times with shotgun blasts, Inside Edition Digital previously reported.

Dial's testimony contained several new details, including that Bryan, a neighbor of the McMichaels, hit Arbery with his truck as the three chased Arbery, with the McMichaels in one vehicle and Bryan in another.

George McMichael has previously said his son opened fire after being violently attacked by Arbery, Inside Edition reported.

State investigators took over the case as pressure mounted for arrests in the case. Local police interviewed the three after the shooting and released them without charges. Local district attorneys recused themselves, with one recommending no charges in the case.

Two days after joining the investigation, state agents arrested the McMichaels on murder charges. Bryan's arrest followed, and he was charged with felony murder and criminal attempt to commit false imprisonment. In an interview before his arrest, Bryan claimed he was merely a witness, and not a participant, in Arbery's death.

RELATED STORIES

3 Men Charged in Ahmaud Arbery’s Killing Plead Not Guilty

Ahmaud Arbery Shooting: What to Know in Shooting Death of Black Jogger

Ahmaud Arbery Case: 3 Suspects in Black Jogger's Killing Indicted on Murder Charges