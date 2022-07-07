James Caan, Oscar-Nominated 'Godfather' Star, Has Died at the Age of 82
The critically acclaimed actor is survived by five children.
James Caan, whose breakout portrayal of the hot-tempered Sonny Corleone in “The Godfather” propelled him to stardom and garnered him both Oscar and Golden Globe nominations, died Wednesday in Los Angeles. He was 82.
“The family appreciates the outpouring of love and heartfelt condolences and asks that you continue to respect their privacy during this difficult time,” a message posted to the actor’s Twitter said.
The son of a butcher, Caan was born in the Bronx in 1940.
In one of his earliest movies, the western “El Dorado,” Caan appeared with the legendary John Wayne. One of his best-known roles was of the novelist held captive by Kathy Bates in 1990’s “Misery.”
Caan was awarded a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 1978,
In the 2003 movie “Elf,” Caan played the father of Buddy the Elf (Will Ferrell).
Last year, Caan enjoyed a renaissance as America celebrated the 50th anniversary of “The Godfather.” He was also profiled on CBS Sunday Morning.
Caan is survived by his five children.
