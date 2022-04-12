Gilbert Gottfried, the legendary comedian and actor whose voice was an icon unto itself, has died. He was 67.

The sad news was announced in a statement on his Twitter account, which said that Gottfried had died after "a long illness."

“We are heartbroken to announce the passing of our beloved Gilbert Gottfried after a long illness," the family’s statement reads. "In addition to being the most iconic voice in comedy, Gilbert was a wonderful husband, brother, friend and father to his two young children. Although today is a sad day for all of us, please keep laughing as loud as possible in Gilbert’s honor.”

Gottfried died Tuesday in Manhattan due to complications from muscular dystrophy, his friend and publicist Glenn Schwartz told the Washington Post.

The "Saturday Night Live" alum was perhaps best known for his loud, piercing voice, which landed him plenty of work, most famously as the parrot Iago in Disney's 1992 animated "Aladdin."

Gottfried was beloved in the comedy world for his material, which was not always polite. Gottfried made several memorable appearances at Roasts, particularly at the Friar’s Club Roast of Hugh Hefner, in which he told what some have called the "filthiest joke ever."

Gottfried continued to do standup gigs and voice work as well as appear on podcasts up until the end of his life.

News of Gottfried's passing shocked many fans and those in the entertainment industry.

"Gilbert Gottfried made me laugh at times when laughter did not come easily. What a gift. I did not know him well but I loved what he shared with me. My best wishes and sympathy to his family," Jason Alexander tweeted.

"This is a sad day," Tiffany Haddish tweeted.

"I am so sad to read about the passing of Gilbert Gottfried," Marlee Martin wrote.

"Funny, politically incorrect but a softie on the inside. We met many times; he even pranked me on a plane, replacing my interpreter @655jack," wrote Martin, who is deaf. "Sending love to Dara & his children."

Jon Stewart said opening for Gottfried at Carolines on Broadway comedy club "and Princeton Catch was one of the great thrills of my early stand up life. He could leave you gasping for breath…just indescribably unusually hilarious…Damn."

Fans also recirculated an image Gottfried himself shared in January of himself alongside fellow comedians Bob Saget and Louie Anderson, both of whom died in January.

"This photo is very sad now," Gottfried wrote at the time. "RIP Bob Saget and RIP Louie Anderson. Both good friends that will be missed."

Gottfried is survived by his wife and two children.

Related Stories