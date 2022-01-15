Just five days after beloved comedian Bob Saget was found dead at his Ritz-Carlton hotel room in Orlando, his loved ones and family gathered in California for a small, private ceremony to honor his life.

All of his “Full House” costars, John Stamos, Dave Coulier, Lori Loughlin, Candace Cameron Bure, Jodie Sweetin, and Ashley and Mary-Kate Olsen, were all in attendance, according to People.

Also there were several stars like Jimmy Kimmel, Dave Chapelle, Kathy Griffin, Jeff Ross, John Mayer, and Jonathan Silverman in attendance.

John Stamos, Dave Coulier, and John Mayer served as pallbearers.

Before the funeral, John Stamos tweeted out how hard he expected the day to be.

“Today will be the hardest day of my life,” he wrote. “God, grant me the serenity to accept the things I cannot change, courage to change the things I can, and wisdom to know the difference.”

On Thursday, Dave Coulier also shared kind words about Saget on social media, along with some throwback pics of the two of them.

“I met Bob when I was 18 years old,” he revealed. “I didn’t know then that two, struggling standup comics would end up being brothers forever. I wish I could lean on you right now through all these tears. I love you.”

After his autopsy was completed, it was determined that there was no evidence of foul play or drug use related to the comedian’s death.

Bob Saget is survived by his wife, Kelly Rizzo, and his three daughters, Aubrey, Lara, Jennifer. He was 65 years old.

