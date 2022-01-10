Bob Saget's 'HIMYM' Co-Star Josh Radnor Grieves the 'Funniest, Most Supportive Man'

Bob Saget’s untimely death Sunday shocked co-stars and all those he’s worked with over the years. As remembrance notes and tweets came pouring in for the star, Saget’s “How I Met Your Mother” co-star, Josh Radner, took to Twitter to talk about what their relationship meant to him.

“Bob Saget was the older wiser ‘me' for nine years on How I Met Your Mother. He was the kindest, loveliest, funniest, most supportive man. The easiest person to be around. A mensch among mensches,” Radner wrote.

Radner, who starred on the show for nine years, went on to talk about how Saget had given him the confidence to overcome his “imposter syndrome” and how the duo grew close.

“We had a very special bond from Day 1, were never out of touch for long,” Radner wrote. “We found a way to grab dinner once a year, even after HIMYM wrapped. We went to see each other in our Broadway plays. We talked a lot about how to live a meaningful life amidst all the chaos.”

Many of Saget’s co-stars from “Full House” also expressed their grief at his sudden passing. Saget, 65, was found dead in his hotel room at the Ritz Carlton in Orlando on Sunday. Authorities said there were no signs of foul play or drugs.

John Stamos took to Twitter to express his devastation at the news.

"I am broken. I am gutted. I am in complete and utter shock," Stamos wrote on Twitter. "I will never ever have another friend like him. I love you so much Bobby."

Dave Coulier, who played best friend on Full House also said, "My heart is broken."

Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, who played Saget’s daughter Michelle on the show, said he was a “compassionate and generous man.”

"We are deeply saddened that he is no longer with us but know that he will continue to be by our side to guide us as gracefully as he always has," they said.

Candace Cameron Bure, who played his eldest daughter DJ Tanner on "Full House," also spoke out after Saget's death.

"I don’t know what to say. I have no words. Bob was one of the best humans beings I’ve ever known in my life. I loved him so much," Cameron Bure wrote.

"I love you sooooo much. I don’t want to say goodbye. 35 years wasn’t long enough," she later added.

Saget is survived by his wife Kelly Rizzo and three daughters.

Related Stories