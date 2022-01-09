Beloved Comedian Bob Saget Dies at Age 65

News
Comedian and Actor Bob Saget Dead at 65
Getty Images
By Stephanie Officer
First Published: 6:14 PM PST, January 9, 2022

Bob Saget, known to an entire generation as one of “America’s Dads” passed away Sunday afternoon in Florida.

TMZ first reported the news, which the Orange County Sheriff’s Office confirmed. They say they were called to the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando, Grande Lakes about an unresponsive man in a hotel room. 

Saget was pronounced dead at the scene. Officials say they found no signs of foul play or drug use. 

The 65-year-old was a popular fixture on television in the late 1980s and 1990s, arguably most famous for his role as the loving, sage dad Danny Tanner on “Full House,” the show that led off ABC’s “TGIF” block of family-friendly shows every Friday night, and brought fame to many of the cast members, including the Olsen Twins, Lori Loughlin and John Stamos. 

John Stamos tweeted, “I am broken. I am gutted. I am in complete and utter shock. I will never ever have another friend like him. I love you so much Bobby.”

Among his credits, Saget was also the longtime host of America’s Funniest Home Videos and the narrator on “How I Met Your Mother.”

On Saturday night, Saget Tweeted a picture of himself smiling on stage after performing a standup set in Jacksonville, captioning in part, “I had no idea I did a 2 hr set tonight. I’m happily addicted to this ***t,” apparently referring to performing for a live crowd. 

Bob Saget is survived by his wife Kelly Rizzo and three daughters.

