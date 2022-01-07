Betty White's Longtime Agent Confirms There Won't Be a Public Memorial

Betty White was a huge star, but she never wanted people to make a fuss over her, including after she was gone.

Inside Edition spoke with her longtime agent, Jeff Witjas, about her final days.

“I’ve never seen Betty’s spirits ever down. We had a great conversation. Her mind was relatively sharp. Her sense of humor was there,” Witjas said.

The beloved “Golden Girl” died on New Year’s Eve of natural causes at age 99.

A false social media post claimed the TV legend died after getting a COVID-19 booster shot. Witjas said White never had a booster shot, because she was living in a COVID-19 bubble and had very few visitors.

“For approximately a couple years, Betty never left her home and those who entered were very few,” Witjas said. “Everyone wanted to keep her healthy.”

He says her daily routine was simple.

“I think it was a little bland. She read a lot, she played puzzles. Whenever I went over, we used to play gin rummy, which we loved to play with each other,” Witjas said.

Witjas also confirmed there will be no public memorial.

“Betty never wanted it. She did not want people to change their schedules to go out of their way for her,” Witjas said.

Today, White’s 1983 appearance on the “Tonight Show” with guest host Joan Rivers is going viral as the two exchanged funny barbs over competing magazine covers.

Rivers was glamorous on the cover of People Magazine, while White posed with a dog for Kennel Review Magazine.

The viral clip is now 40 years old — further proof that White’s comedy lives on.

Meanwhile, animal shelters around the country are benefitting from the Betty White Challenge, urging fans of the star to donate $5 to their local shelter on Jan. 17, which would have been her 100th birthday.

