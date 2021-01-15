What Betty White Is Doing to Celebrate Turning 99

On Sunday, Betty White turns 99, but to hear her tell it, the birthday is one like any other.

"Turning 99 is no different than turning 98," she told People.

Like many others, she's planning her birthday in quarantine, a celebration which will be marked with friends, animals and of course, work.

"What am I doing for my birthday?" she told Entertainment Tonight. "Running a mile each morning has been curtailed by COVID, so I am working on getting 'The Pet Set' re-released, and feeding the two ducks who come to visit me every day."

"The Pet Set," which starred White, Allen Ludden and Ralph Helfer, was also White's creation. White hosted the syndicated series, which ran in 1971 and saw celebrities drop in with their pets. The show also "had discussions concerning pet care, ecology and wildlife preservation," according to IMDb.

A passionate advocate for animals, White told People the secret to a long life is to have a great "sense of humor."

"Don't take yourself too seriously," she said. "You can lie to others — not that I would — but you cannot lie to yourself."

Betty Marion White Ludden’s 80-year career has been quite remarkable. Born in 1922, in Oak Park, Illinois, before she started acting, White dreamed of becoming a forest ranger, but women weren't allowed to be rangers at the time, she told People. When White was 88 years old, her wish was granted when the U.S. Forest Service made her an honorary forest ranger, People reported.

In addition to her birthday, White is celebrating a milestone career. She has worked longer in television that anyone else, according to a report, starring in some of the most iconic shows, including "The Mary Tyler Moore Show," "The Betty White Show" and "The Golden Girls," as well as movies including "The Proposal."

