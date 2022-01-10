New details are emerging about the final hours of “America’s dad” Bob Saget. The 65-year-old actor and comedian was found dead in his Florida hotel room hours after he performed a standup routine.

Saget had arranged for a late 3 p.m. checkout time at the Ritz Carlton Hotel in Orlando on Sunday, but when he failed to show, a housekeeper and hotel security went to his room.

They reportedly found him in bed unconscious. The room was neat, with his bags packed and left by the door and ready to go. One member of hotel staff reportedly desperately tried to perform CPR, but to no avail.

“It's going to be for a male patient. Caller is advising it's an obvious death, stating a security officer found the guest not breathing. No pulse,” a 911 dispatcher said.

According to the local medical examiner, there was no foul play and no drugs suspected. An autopsy is being conducted to determine the cause of death.



Saget had recently recovered from a bout with COVID-19, which he spoke about on a podcast last week. “It does not feel good. I had it. I don't know if I had Delta or a combo. Maybe at one point they were working together,” Saget said.

He even joked it might attract more people to his shows.



“What the hell. When are we going to see Bob? You know, he might die from COVID. Let's go see him,” Saget said.

Bruce Hamilton, the morning show anchor with WJXT-TV in Jacksonville conducted what is believed to be Saget's last interview last week from Los Angeles, just before Saget flew to Florida for the start of his standup tour.



Hamilton and Saget were college buddies.



“He seemed fine. He was Bob. He was energized. He was ready to do the show,” Hamilton said.

In that final interview, Saget seemed at the top of his game.

“I really love doing standup now more than I ever have. I don't talk politics, I don't talk religion. I just want to make people laugh, you know?” Saget said.

His daughter Aubrey shared his last text to her before his final performance Saturday night. “Thank U. Love U. Showtime!” he said.

Early Sunday morning, Saget posted his last selfie to Instagram, saying, “Loved tonight's show. I had no idea I did a 2 hour set tonight. I'm happily addicted again to this.”

Saget’s friends and former co-stars have been speaking out about his sudden death.

“I am gutted. I am in complete and utter shock. I will never ever have another friend like him,” actor John Stamos wrote on Twitter.

For a whole generation growing up in the '80s and '90s, Saget was their TV dad, playing Danny Tanner on the show “Full House.”

He reprised the role on the Netflix series “Fuller House.”

His role in the sitcom, plus his hosting duties on “America's Funniest Home Videos” for eight years earned him a squeaky clean image, but his standup act was much edgier.

Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, who both played the role of Saget's youngest daughter on “Full House” said they are saddened by his death, but know he will continue to be by their side to guide them.

