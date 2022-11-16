Jay Leno Undergoing Treatment in Hyperbaric Chamber for Severe Burns Sustained in Car Fire

Jay Leno is undergoing treatment in a hyperbaric chamber for severe burns he sustained in a car fire, including significant injuries to his left arm and his right hand, exclusive footage obtained by Inside Edition shows.

Leno had been working underneath a vehicle on Saturday when he suffered burns from a gasoline fire, Dr. Peter Grossman, Leno’s doctor, said during a press conference Wednesday.

He tells Inside Edition that the hyperbaric chamber in which the former “Tonight Show” host is being treated “helps decrease swelling, it helps increase blood flow with good oxygenation and it helps decrease bacteria.”

Leno also suffered burns on his face and chest.

“He’s had skin grafts that are not his own, meaning the skin we have from a skin bank or a donor, that's what we do as a first stage,” Grossman says, noting Leno will undergo another surgical procedure later this week.

Grossman described Leno’s condition as good, saying he is up, walking around and even cracking jokes.

Leno also helped pass out cookies to young patients in the burn center, Grossman says.

“They’ll (Leno’s scars) definitely be visible for the foreseeable future. We hope that in the future they will be minimal,” Grossman says. “Visible or maybe not at all.”

He also says he believes Leno will be able to return to work at some point.

“As I’m getting to know Jay, I don't think it's gonna be months,” he tells Inside Edition. “I think he's the kind of guy who's just gonna move forward."

