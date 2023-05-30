Jeffrey Epstein scheduled meetings with top models after his conviction for soliciting a minor for sex in Palm Beach, Inside Edition Digital has learned after obtaining copies of his schedule from an ongoing court case.

These potential meetings show that despite his conviction and the allegations of multiple women, Epstein still wielded some degree of power in the fashion industry.

Inside Edition Digital obtained copies of his schedule from an ongoing court case that show on Valentine's Day of 2012, Epstein had an appointment scheduled with Irina Shayk.

The supermodel also had the launch of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue that evening in New York City.

The time of his scheduled meeting with the supermodel had apparently still not been determined on the morning of Feb. 14, 2012, and three question marks appeared next to Shayk's name on the daily email he received from his longtime assistant Lesley Groff.

Shayk had scored a much-coveted solo spread in that year's issue and was in the city to promote the magazine's release with an appearance on "The Late Show with David Letterman" alongside Kate Upton.

Inside Edition Digital also obtained a schedule showing that on Nov. 20, 2014, Epstein had an 11 a.m. meeting scheduled with Slovakian model Zuzana Gregorova.

The well-established model had already landed a L'Oreal contract and appeared on an international Vogue cover at the time of the meeting.

Gregorova is also an acquaintance of Nada Marcinkova, Epstein's longtime associate and one of the women granted immunity in the Palm Beach case due to the now infamous non-prosecution agreement. In 2010, Marcinkova and Gregorova were photographed together at the afterparty for a film premiere in New York City.

Police never arrested or charged Marcinkova with a crime during her time with Epstein. She did not respond to a request for comment.

Epstein also had a meeting scheduled with model Polina Such in September 2013, and around that same time also had a meeting on his schedule with then-friend and disgraced modelling agent Jean-Luc Brunel.

Reps for Shayk, Gregorova and Such did not respond to Inside Edition Digital's requests for comment.

The reasons for the scheduled meetings in not clear, but Epstein may have arranged these meetings in an attempt sign these women to MC2 Model Agency, which Epstein owned with Jean-Luc Brunel.

This could also explain the reason for his meeting with Brunel, who sued Epstein shortly after the two were scheduled to meet.

Brunel, who got his start in Paris, became a major industry player when he created the global modeling agency Next.

The Frenchman scouted some of the biggest names in fashion at the height of his career, including model-turned-actress Milla Jovovich and American supermodel Christy Turlington.

Brunel's career took a hit however when several young models alleged they had been drugged and raped by Brunel and the head of Elite Model Management, Gerald Marie, in interviews that later aired as part of a "60 Minutes" expose on the fashion industry.

Brunel and Marie, once married to Linda Evangelista, denied the accusations.

In 2004, Brunel set up shop in Miami, opening the MC2 Model Agency. Epstein put up close to $1 million to help launch the agency, according to court documents.

French authorities arrested Brunel in December 2020 after a worldwide manhunt for the longtime Epstein associate.

He was charged with sexual assault of a minor over the age of 15, and Paris prosecutor Remy Heitz noted in a statement released after his arrest that Brunel “is suspected of having committed acts of rape, sexual assault and sexual harassment on various minor or major victims and of having, in particular, organized the transport and accommodation of young girls or young women on behalf of Jeffrey Epstein."

In 2015, Brunel sued Epstein in a Florida court, claiming that his notoriety caused MC2 Model Agency to collapse.

Epstein avoid being subpoenaed in that case for four years, and months after being served he committed suicide by hanging in a Manhattan jail cell according to his autopsy report.

Prosecutors in the Virgin Islands subpoenaed Brunel and his modelling agency in November 2020, but three months later he was found dead in his prison cell.

Brunel committed suicide by hanging according to French authorities. He had not entered a plea in his case at the time of his death.

