Jennifer Crumbley, 45, the mother of Michigan school shooter Ethan Crumbley, has been convicted of involuntary manslaughter. She is the first parent of a mass shooter to face this level of charge in connection to their child’s crime.

A jury in Michigan deliberated for under 11 hours over two days.

After the verdict was read, family members of the four victims fatally shot by Ethan Crumbley at Oxford High School in 2021 hugged prosecutors in court.

Prosecutors portrayed Jennifer Crumbley as an irresponsible mother who was so focused on extramarital affairs and her job that she failed to act on signs that her son was having a mental health crisis.

The mother did not alert the school that Ethan Crumbley had access to a gun after he drew disturbing images of a shooting in class.

Jennifer Crumbley went to a shooting range with her son just two days before the massacre.

Jennifer Crumbley will be sentenced on April 9. She could face 15 years in prison.

Her husband, James, is scheduled to go on trial in March on the same four involuntary manslaughter charges. He has pleaded not guilty.