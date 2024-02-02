Michigan School Shooter Ethan Crumbley’s Mother Admits to Using Swingers App During Involuntary Manslaughter Trial

Crime
By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 3:05 PM PST, February 2, 2024

Jennifer Crumbley described herself as a hyper-vigilant mom but prosecutors said she was too involved with her personal life to realize her son was having a mental breakdown.

Prosecutors in the trial of Michigan school shooter Ethan Crumbley’s mother claimed in court Friday that she ignored her son’s mental health while she and her firefighter lover invited strangers to hotel sex parties.

During cross-examination, Crumbley’s mother, Jennifer Crumbley, admitted to using an online swingers site called Adult Friend Finder to meet people for extramarital affairs.

“You can go on and meet people who meet certain tastes that you’re looking for,” Jennifer Crumbley said in court.

Jennifer Crumbley said she did not believe she had the app on her phone. When the prosecutor said the app was found on her phone, Jennifer Crumbley responded, “Then I guess it was on my phone.”

The defense objected, but the prosecutor was allowed to continue.

Jennifer Crumbley, who has pleaded not guilty to  involuntary manslaughter, admitted Thursday to having a six-month affair with firefighter Brian Meloche.

The 45-year-old admitted to sending photographs to Meloche, some of which included other people. 

She described herself as a hyper-vigilant mom but prosecutors claim she was too involved with her personal life to realize her son was having a mental breakdown.

She also admitted to using the swingers site two days before the school shooting at Oxford High School outside Detroit in 2021.

“I only met with Brian during work hours, the times that we were at the hotel I was on business we did arrange for other people to meet us there,” Jennifer Crumbley said.

Jennifer Crumbley was shown images her son drew at school on the day of the shooting. He drew a gun, a wounded figure, and wrote, “The thoughts won’t stop. Help me. Blood everywhere.”

The mother was asked why she agreed to give a gun to her teenage son who was having emotional issues.

“It was for him to use at the shooting range. We didn’t just hand him a gun, as in, ‘Here you go son.’ It was something he could use and we went to the range as a family together,” Jennifer Crumbley said.

Some of the parents of the four students Ethan Crumbley killed were among those in court Friday. Jennifer claims she never thought her son needed to see a mental health professional.

Related Stories

Jennifer Crumbley Testifies on Her Affair in Manslaughter Case
Arrest Video of School Shooter Ethan Crumbley’s Parents Shown to Jury
Ethan Crumbley’s Mom Confronted Him After School Shooting
Michigan School Shooter Ethan Crumbley's Mom Had Affair With Married FirefighterCrime

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

Where Is the Body of Baby Jada Hickman? Anguished Parents Say Cemetery Has Lost Infant Daughter
Where Is the Body of Baby Jada Hickman? Anguished Parents Say Cemetery Has Lost Infant Daughter
1

Where Is the Body of Baby Jada Hickman? Anguished Parents Say Cemetery Has Lost Infant Daughter

Human Interest
Kansas City Timeline: Final Hours of 3 Men Found Dead at Classmate's Home as Stories Shift
Kansas City Timeline: Final Hours of 3 Men Found Dead at Classmate's Home as Stories Shift
2

Kansas City Timeline: Final Hours of 3 Men Found Dead at Classmate's Home as Stories Shift

Crime
How the Death of Joe Petrosino, the 'Italian Sherlock Holmes,’ Remains a Mystery Over 100 Years Later
How the Death of Joe Petrosino, the 'Italian Sherlock Holmes,’ Remains a Mystery Over 100 Years Later
3

How the Death of Joe Petrosino, the 'Italian Sherlock Holmes,’ Remains a Mystery Over 100 Years Later

INSIDE EDITION InDepth
Friend of Dancer Orla Baxendale Speaks Out About Her Final Moments After Eating Mislabeled Cookie
Friend of Dancer Orla Baxendale Speaks Out About Her Final Moments After Eating Mislabeled Cookie
4

Friend of Dancer Orla Baxendale Speaks Out About Her Final Moments After Eating Mislabeled Cookie

News
Want to See Rats in New York City? TikTok’s ‘Rat Daddy’ Leads Walking Tours to Seek Out Rodents
Want to See Rats in New York City? TikTok’s ‘Rat Daddy’ Leads Walking Tours to Seek Out Rodents
5

Want to See Rats in New York City? TikTok’s ‘Rat Daddy’ Leads Walking Tours to Seek Out Rodents

Offbeat