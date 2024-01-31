Video capturing the moment Michigan school shooter Ethan Crumbley’s parents were arrested was shown to the jury in the trial of the shooter's mother Wednesday.

The footage was intended to show how Jennifer and James Crumbley went on the run following the school shooting and allegedly hid from authorities in an artist’s studio owned by a friend.

Jennifer was seen lying on a mattress, apparently pretending to be asleep despite the chaos.

Police lifted the mattress the parents were using to search for weapons.

The jury was also shown text messages Jennifer sent to her son the day of the massacre.

“Ethan, don’t do it,” Jennifer texted.

Later, Crumbley’s father texted him, “Ethan call me. Now.”

Jennifer and James’ texts came minutes too late to prevent the murder of four students.

In court Wednesday, a firefighter claimed he had an extramarital affair with Jennifer Crumbley. He says he told police that his relationship with her involved a sexual relationship.

A detective testified about the moment Jennifer learned her son was to blame.

“She made a statement that lives were lost today and he’s going to have to suffer and I found that odd the way she said it,” the detective said in court.

Both Jennifer and her husband, James, have pleaded not guilty to four charges of involuntary manslaughter.