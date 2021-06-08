Jerusalem Sinkhole Opens in Parking Lot, Sending Several Cars Plummeting
A sinkhole in the parking lot of Shaare Zedek Medical Center swallows several cars without losing any lives.
A sinkhole in Jerusalem opened up in a hospital's parking lot this week, swallowing several cars.
The ground surrounding the Shaare Zedek Medical Center appeared to crumble, causing panic as vehicles appeared to be eaten by the collapse.
One car after another was taken into the hole, and emergency crews rushed to the scene.
Reports say the sinkhole is believed to have been caused by the construction of a new tunnel into Jerusalem, which will run under the parking lot.
The crews were prepared to aid if anyone had been trapped in their car, but fortunately no one was hurt.
Related Stories
Trending on Inside Edition
Cobby the Chimpanzee, Oldest Male in Captivity, Has Died at Age 63 at the San Francisco ZooAnimals
Samuel Olson Death: Petition Drive Mounts to Charge Dad Dalton Olson in Connection With Son's DisappearanceCrime
Monica Decker, Connecticut Mom Missing for Over a Year, Found Safe and Now Recovering in Hospital, Family SaysHuman Interest
Why Are Some People Using PPP Loans to Buy Lamborghinis? The Reason May Not Be Greed Alone, Psychologist SaysCrime
Samuel Olson Case: Theresa Balboa's Bail Increased at Court Hearing, Prosecutors Say More Charges May ComeCrime