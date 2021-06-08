Jerusalem Sinkhole Opens in Parking Lot, Sending Several Cars Plummeting

A sinkhole in Jerusalem opened up in a hospital's parking lot this week, swallowing several cars.

The ground surrounding the Shaare Zedek Medical Center appeared to crumble, causing panic as vehicles appeared to be eaten by the collapse.

One car after another was taken into the hole, and emergency crews rushed to the scene.

Reports say the sinkhole is believed to have been caused by the construction of a new tunnel into Jerusalem, which will run under the parking lot.

The crews were prepared to aid if anyone had been trapped in their car, but fortunately no one was hurt.

