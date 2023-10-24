JetBlue Plane With Passengers on Board Tilts Backwards After Landing at JFK Airport

By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 10:17 AM PDT, October 24, 2023

“Very slowly, little by little, move towards the middle of the airplane because everything is like tipped up,” the flight crew told passengers.

A JetBlue plane tilted backwards after landing at the JFK airport in New York

The tail of the commercial jet arriving from Barbados was on the tarmac and the nose extended upwards.

According to the airline, the incident occurred as a result of a “shift in weight and balance” as passengers were exiting the plane.

Passengers were told to deplane two rows at a time to ensure everyone got off safely. No passengers were injured.

Incidents like this one have happened before. In 2021, a plane with a college football team on board tilted backwards in Idaho. The same thing happened to a Delta plane in 2014.

“Obviously manufactured design planes have a certain tolerance for these kinds of situations, and it clearly exceeded these tolerances,” transportation expert Joseph P. Schwieterman, Ph.D, says. “A crowded airport like JFK so many things can go wrong. We maybe dodged a bullet here.”

