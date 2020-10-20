Jillian Michaels Debuts Fitness App for Home Workouts

No gym, no problem — that’s what fitness expert Jillian Michaels says. Michaels has a new fitness app that she says will get you moving.

“I myself workout in my bedroom,” Michaels said.

She showed Inside Edition a five-move full body workout that you can do anytime, anywhere. Each move is to be done for 30 seconds each, doing as many reps as possible in the allotted time.

Michaels’s exercise route works out your back, core, legs, chest and arms. She shows you how to work with the space that you’ve got to get the body you want.

RELATED STORIES

Jillian Michaels Doubles Down After Getting Heat for Lizzo 'Diabetes' Jab

Why Jillian Michaels Thinks She Deserves an Apology From Al Roker

Vacation From Hell: Celeb Trainer Jillian Michaels Recounts Disastrous Yacht Trip