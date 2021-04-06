Jimmy Fallon is giving credit to the Black creators behind the viral dances demonstrated by TikTok star Addison Rae in a recent appearance on “The Tonight Show.” Fallon and Addison were swiftly criticized on social media after the sketch.

“Can you actually credit the mostly Black creators of these dances?” one person wrote.

The “Tonight Show” host is now trying to make amends.

"On our last show before break, we did a bit with Addison Rae where she taught me eight viral TikTok dances," Fallon said. "Now, we recognize that the creators of those dances deserve to have their own spotlight. So right now, some of the creators will join me to talk about how their dance went viral and then perform the dance themselves."

Among the creators Fallon interviewed were Mya Nicole Johnson and Chris Cotter, who created the TikTok dance for Cardi B’s “Up,” Dorien Scott, who came up with the moves for “Corvette Corvette,” and Fur-Quan Powell and Camyra Franklin, who choreographed the “Laffy Taffy” dance.

Addison said that the original dancers deserved all the credit for creating the dances and shared the segment on Instagram Stories. "So happy these creators were able to be highlighted," she wrote. "I hope we can all dance soon. Show them love!"

