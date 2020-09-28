Joe Montana Stops Woman From Kidnapping 9-Month-Old Grandchild From His Home, Police Say

Joe Montana’s 9-month-old grandchild was nearly kidnapped by a stranger from their Malibu home, authorities said. The Hall of Fame quarterback tweeted Sunday night that it was a “scary situation, but thankful that everybody is doing well.”

A woman, later identified as 39-year-old Sodsai Dalzel, allegedly had entered Montana’s home Saturday afternoon and took the 9-month-old child from a playpen in the living room before walking upstairs, police said.

That’s when Montana and his wife Jennifer confronted the woman, and tried to “de-escalate the situation and asked for the suspect to give back their grandchild,” the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said, according to KTLA. “A tussle ensued and Mrs. Montana was able to safely pry the child out of the suspects arms.”

Dalzel allegedly then fled to a nearby house, where deputies arrested her. She has since been booked on suspicion of kidnapping and burglary, and is being held on $150,000 bail.

The baby was unharmed, and no other injuries were reported.

