Remains found in Ohio 31 years ago have finally been identified because of advances in DNA technology, according to authorities.

The Ohio Attorney General's Office says Robert Mullins, 21, went missing in late 1988 or early 1989 and his skeletal remains were found in a shallow grave in Pickaway County in November 1991.

Mullins was listed as a “John Doe” for over 30 years and on Tuesday the Ohio Attorney General's Office announced who he was thanks to DNA technology, CBS News reported.

Amanda Reno of AdvanceDNA said at a press conference, “After Robert’s sudden disappearance, his family looked for him, especially his late mother. His family explained his absence had been a great source of pain for their family. He was loved and he was missed.”



Authorities say they initially thought the remains were female, but mitochondrial DNA analysis determined that the remains were male in 2012.

Investigators are also looking at this case as a homicide, but while they don’t have any suspects at this time, they say identifying the victim is helpful for them and the family.

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost said at a press conference, “What a tragedy to die unknown, to not have a name to put on the memorial. Today that circle closes and that’s the first step on the rest of justice.”

"This is a case about science advancing," Yost added. "DNA gets better all the time. In 1991, you couldn't get DNA out of bones. That required a later advancement called mitochondrial DNA."

The case remains open and if you have any information on what happened to Robert Mullins please call the Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office at (740) 474-2176.

Related Stories