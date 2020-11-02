Johnny Depp Loses Libel Cases Against British Tabloid That Called Him a ‘Wife Beater’

Actor Johnny Depp has lost his libel case against the publisher of Britain's The Sun newspaper, whose labeling of the actor as a “wife beater” prompted a highly-publicized courtroom face-off between Depp and his ex-wife Amber Heard earlier this year.

The Sun’s report followed allegations Depp had physically abused Heard over the course of their relationship. Depp then sued News Group Newspapers and The Sun executive editor Dan Wooten for libel.

On Monday, the UK’s High Court ruled in the publisher’s favor, with Justice Andrew Nicol saying what The Sun wrote about Depp proved to be “substantially true."

Depp and Heard both took the stand during the 16-day trial. Depp denied he ever hit Heard. Heard looked to be in good spirits over the weekend as she picked up groceries in Los Angeles.

