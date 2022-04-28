Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard: Cop Testifies at Trial About Domestic Violence Call

Johnny Depp’s defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard continued Wednesday with testimony from a police officer who checked out a 911 call about alleged domestic violence taking place at Depp’s Los Angeles penthouse.

As expected, Elon Musk’s name came up during the testimony of Hollywood agent Christian Carino.

Heard dated Musk after she broke up with Depp.

And there was no quietly slipping into the courthouse for Depp. He was blasting Bob Marley out of his SUV as he arrived.

Once in court, he put a pile of jelly beans and gummy bears on the table, and washed them down with a large mug of coffee.

The anger and acrimony in the marriage of Depp and Heard has been laid bare during the trial, but there were once happier times.



Video from the TV show “Overhaulin’” shows Heard being told that her Mustang was stolen, only to find out it was actually a cover story set up by Depp to get her car a complete makeover in 2015.

Related Stories