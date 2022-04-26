Psychologist Hired by Johnny Depp Lawyers Testifies Amber Heard Has Personality Disorders

Johnny Depp’s attorneys went on the attack Tuesday in the defamation trial against his ex-wife Amber Heard, calling a clinical psychologist to the witness stand to share her evaluation of Heard’s mental health.

“The results of Ms. Heard’s evaluation supported two diagnoses — borderline personality disorder and histrionic personality disorder,” Dr. Shannon Curry said.

Heard faced the wrath of Depp’s fans, who booed her as she left the courtroom in Virginia.

“At the end of the day when Johnny Depp leaves the courthouse, they are wanting to hopefully give Johnny Depp some flowers or a gift. They’re holding signs. They’re yelling, ‘We love you Johnny! Justice for Johnny!’” Court TV legal correspondent Chanley Painter said.

Not everyone is on Depp’s side. Howard Stern went after him on his radio show.

“I think Johnny Depp is a huge narcissist, and what I mean by that is, he figured, ‘I’ll put this on TV and because I’m so persuasive and because I’m so smart, and I’m such a wonderful guy.’ If he isn’t acting — I mean, but so over-acting. Cause he’s writing his own material as he goes along,” Stern said.

Another witness, the house manager for Depp’s private island estate in the Bahamas, testified about fights between the couple.

“You could hear, inside the house, yelling,” Tara Roberts said.

Roberts said one fight ended with Heard begging Depp not to leave.

“She was hugging and kissing him. She was telling him, ‘I loved you.’ It was like clawing, grabbing his clothes, grabbing his hair, trying to pull him back,” Roberts said.

Heard is also expected to testify in the coming weeks.

