More than 25 years have passed since the death of 6-year-old beauty queen JonBenét Ramsey. Now her father is asking for a new investigation to finally find his daughter's killer.



John Ramsey wants the governor of Colorado to take the case out of the hands of Boulder police and transfer it to an independent agency.

“Anyone who would do this to a child is just beyond sick. He may be still out there, and if he is, he's probably killed other children,” Ramsey said.



He is also demanding that the latest, cutting-edge DNA technology be used to find the girl’s killer.



“Technology has advanced so far in 25 years, that to not go back and apply the latest technology is just foolish," Ramsey said.

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis announced he will "look into how the state can assist in using new technology to further investigate this cold case and to identify JonBenét Ramsey’s killer.”

Critics say the case was botched from the beginning by the Boulder Police Department, and a cloud of unjustified suspicion hung over John Ramsey and his wife, Patsy, for years following the murder.



They were finally cleared in 2008, two years after Patsy's death from ovarian cancer.



“We couldn't have been hurt any more than we were hurt by the loss of our child. So we looked at this craziness as just nuisance noise,” John Ramsey said.

John Ramsey says he doesn’t know know who murdered his daughter.

“I was asked that question early on. I said, ‘I don't know anybody this evil. I don't think I've been around anybody this evil,'” Ramsey said.

One investigator told John Ramsey that JonBenét may have been murdered in a personal vendetta to hurt him and his family.

“You may not even know who they are. You know, that's a tough pill to swallow,” Ramsey said.

Boulder police say the investigation remains a priority and they will continue to work with DNA experts from around the country. Meanwhile, John Ramsey is campaigning for a “JonBenét Law” that would make murdering a child under 10 years old a federal offense.

Related Stories