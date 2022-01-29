Legendary musician Joni Mitchell has announced that she will remove her music from Spotify following the recent controversy the streaming platform is facing over vaccine misinformation, according to CNN.

This comes after Neil Young announced that he would also remove his music because of the vaccine misinformation shared on Joe Rogan's controversial podcast.

"I Stand With Neil Young!" Joni wrote on her official website.

"I've decided to remove all my music from Spotify. Irresponsible people are spreading lies that are costing people their lives. I stand in solidarity with Neil Young and the global scientific and medical communities on this issue. "

Neil Young also shared similar thoughts in his statement about deleting his music from the platform.

"They can have Rogan or Young. Not both," he wrote, according to Rolling Stone. He also stresses that the consequences were "potentially causing death to those who believe this disinformation spread."

Last week, over 1,000 health and science professionals signed an open letter to Spotify. In it, they demanded that the platform reduce the false COVID-19 claims shared on "The Joe Rogan Experience."

The petition said, in part, that Joe Rogan's history of spreading misinformation about the pandemic was concerning.

"Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, Joe Rogan has repeatedly spread misleading and false claims on his podcast, provoking distrust in science and medicine."

"This is not only a scientific or medical concern," they added, "it is a sociological issue of devastating proportions, and Spotify is responsible for allowing this activity to thrive on its platform."

An Inside Edition Digital request for comment from Spotify was not answered.

