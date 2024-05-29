Donald Trump’s hush money case went to the jurors Wednesday for 12 men and women to reach their verdict.

“Mother Teresa could not beat these charges. These charges are rigged,” Trump said to reporters outside of the courthouse.

The jury’s verdict could upend the 2024 presidential race.

Renowned attorneys from across the political spectrum are weighing in with their predictions.

“I think there’s an overwhelming chance of a conviction, a significant but much smaller chance of a hung jury, and zero chance of an acquittal,” James Comey, who served as director of the FBI before Trump fired him, tells NewsNation.

Mark Geragos, who defended Michael Jackson and Scott Peterson, who was convicted of killing his wife, says he thinks Trump’s best hope is a hung jury.

“You only need one juror, but I will tell you, I’ve tried hundreds of cases. Generally, it takes two to really hold out. It’s a rare juror who can stand up to the pressure of 11 other people,” Geragos tells Inside Edition.

Assumptions have circled that the Trump jury, consisting of seven men and five women, lean more liberal because they live in New York. The jurors come from a range of different professions and income brackets.

The foreman is a salesman from Harlem, two of the men work in finance, and two others are lawyers. The jury also includes an engineer, a speech therapist and an English teacher.

Famed defense attorney Arthur Aidala says he does not expect a quick verdict.

“I think that inside that jury room, the tension is going to be enormous,” Aidala says. “I think it's going to be very difficult for all 12 of them to agree that relying on Michael Cohen, because that's a big, big piece of the puzzle, a little bit of Stormy Daniels and the others, putting it all together. They have no doubt in their mind, they don’t even a reasonable doubt. I think that's going to be difficult.”

Melania and Ivanka Trump did not show up to court with the former president Wednesday. They did not appear in court for any day of the trial.

“I would be absolutely floored if she showed up. There's just no way,” Melania’s former chief of staff Stephanie Grisham tells CNN. “In her mind, I think she would think that she was giving in or looking weak to suddenly show up.”

The judge told Trump and his lawyers not to leave the courthouse during deliberations so they can answer quickly if a juror has a question.