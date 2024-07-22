Vice President Kamala Harris spoke for the first time since President Joe Biden announced he will be withdrawing from the 2024 presidential race.

"In one term he has already surpassed the legacy of most presidents who have served two terms in office," Harris said.

Harris was at her official residence in the U.S. Naval Observatory in Washington, D.C. when Biden announced he was leaving the race.

Biden posted his statement to social media on Sunday at 1:46 p.m. saying, "I believe it is in the best interest of my party and the country for me to stand down."

At 2:13 p.m., 27 minutes later, Biden released another announcement. "I want to offer my full support and endorsement for Kamala to be the nominee of our party this year."

Harris responded at 4:31 p.m., saying, "I am honored to have the president's endorsement and my intention is to earn and win this nomination."

Carole Porter, a good friend of Kamala Harris, spoke with Inside Edition about the vice president.

"She's a really authentic, warm, smart, truthful, dependable, reliant, hardworking woman," Porter says.

MSNBC's Joe Scarborough said Donald Trump is "melting down" over Biden's withdrawal.

"Suddenly, he's the old guy in the race by a long shot," Scarborough said on MSNBC.

Democrats have been falling in line endorsing Harris.

"I think it's very, very unlikely that there's going to be a credible challenge," Frank Sesno of George Washington University School of Media and Public Affairs tells Inside Edition. "It's very hard to imagine how that could start up in a credible way with the head of steam that Harris has got and the mountain that any candidate would have to climb."

Senator Joe Manchin of West Virginia reportedly was considering challenging Harris for the nomination, but backed off Monday morning.