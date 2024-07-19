An Oklahoma meteorologist clapped back at a viewer who body shamed her amid her battle with stage III breast cancer.

Laura Mock, 33, works at Fox 23 in Tulsa. After her diagnosis, she revealed her illness on air and shared a photo of herself undergoing chemotherapy.

"I just want to let people know going through these next few months things may look a little bit different. There will be good days, there will be bad days. I just ask for grace when maybe I'm not as energetic on some days," Mock said on air.

Mock shaved her head after her hair started falling out and began wearing a wig while working.

A viewer, who apparently did not know Mock was undergoing chemotherapy, sent an email to the entire newsroom criticizing her hair.

The subject line of the email read, "Can she stop playing with her hair and do weather? Looks like she has added fake hair."

Mock responded to the email.

"New flash, it is fake. I started losing my hair (Thanks chemotherapy!) at the end of June and have been wearing a wig for a little more than a week. Think twice before sending hateful emails," Mock wrote.

Other viewers came forward to support Mock.

"I've had so many other people with cancer reach out and say, 'I battled this, too. I know what you're going through. I send you so much love and support and empathy,'" Mock tells Inside Edition.

The meteorologist says she shared her diagnosis to help others.

"Part of sharing so publicly is to let people know, especially women, if you think something is wrong, go get checked," Mock says.

When breast cancer is caught in its earliest stages, the five-year relative survival rate is 99%.