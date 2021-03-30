Kamala Harris' Stepson Cole Emhoff Jokingly Calls Out 'SNL' for Leaving Him Out of Sketch | Inside Edition

Kamala Harris' Stepson Cole Emhoff Jokingly Calls Out 'SNL' for Leaving Him Out of Sketch

VP Kamala Harris’ stepson Cole Emhoff helpfully reminded SNL that it forgot to include him in its family Passover Seder sketch.

 

Madame Vice President Kamala Harris' stepson Cole Emhoff had some notes for Saturday Night Live regarding its recent sketch about the family's Passover Seder.

In the latest episode, guest host Maya Rudolph reprised her role as Harris and Martin Short played the role of Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff. The "Unity Seder" family sketch included other members of the family sans Cole.

Cole tweeted a two-eyed emoji, writing, "@nbcsnl, how you gonna leave me out my own fam dinner..."

Kerstin Emhoff, Cole's mom and Doug's ex-wife, replied to his tweet, writing, "Hmmmm @ColeEmhoff  and I def got left out of that skit @nbcsnl 😉. That’s not the Doug we know!"

Neither Kamala or Doug have commented on the portrayal, nor has Ella Emhoff, Doug's daughter, who was played by cast member Chloe Fineman.

