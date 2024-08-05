Kamala Harris came within 20 feet of a pipe bomb that had been planted outside the Democratic Party headquarters on the night of the January 6 riots in 2021, according to a new FBI report.

Two pipe bombs were planted in Washington D.C. the night before the attack on the capitol.

Surveillance footage shows a suspect placing the explosive devices at the headquarters of the RNC and in a bush outside the DNC headquarters, where Harris was on Jan. 6.

According to the report, "Harris, traveling in an armored vehicle with her motorcade, entered the DNC building via a ramp within 20 feet of the pipe bomb."

The presidential candidate was in the building for an hour and 40 minutes before the device was discovered and she was evacuated.

Despite the extensive surveillance footage, forensic evidence from the bombs, and a $500,000 reward offer, the FBI has no suspects three years later.

Tim Gallagher, a former FBI agent, spoke with Inside Edition.

"This person is out there, someone knows who this person is, this isn't a ghost, this is a real-life person and the FBI is chasing them," Gallagher says.

Meanwhile, local law enforcement officials in Pennsylvania are defending themselves Friday against suggestions that they messed up when Donald Trump was shot.

During testimony, Acting Secret Service Director Ronald Rowe Jr, was asked if law enforcement stationed at the roof where the shooter fired from left their post because it was "too hot."

"I have heard that as well," Rowe said.

Beaver County District Attorney Nate Bible spoke with Inside Edition.

"I know there were reports that it was too hot or it was too sloped, I think, or things like that. None of that is accurate. They were never asked to be on the roof," Bible says.

Bible says the Secret Service was in charge of securing the scene.

Rowe took responsibility Friday.

"This was a Secret Service failure. They should not be blamed. We're not trying to shift blame to anybody," Rowe said.