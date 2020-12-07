Kansas City Gets Baby Boom 9 Months After Chiefs Win Super Bowl

It’s a Super Bowl baby boom! Nine months after the Kansas City Chiefs' big win, the city is now inundated with babies.

First-time parents Emma and Ben Higgins gave birth to a little girl named Lucy. “It’s been a really great surprise, and we are really thankful for a bright spot at the end of a challenging year,” Emma told Inside Edition.

Little Lucy, donning a Patrick Mahomes onesie, is already a fan.

“For them to be that excited after the Super Bowl, I mean, it really is a special feeling,” Mahomes, who is now also expecting a baby, said in an interview. “And hopefully I’m still around when those babies get a little older.”

Like the rest of the city, Brianna and Domenick Presto were exuberant over the Super Bowl victory.

“We already had three babies and we were not expecting any more and then we got surprised with number four. And she is the result,” Brianna said.

Rebecca Brown and husband Mike are lifelong Chiefs fans and now have baby Maren to prove it.

“You guys really celebrated, right?” Inside Edition correspondent Ann Mercogliano asked the couple.

“Yeah we did. We are going to stay a little tight-lipped about that, but we had a fun night,” Mike said.

OBGYN Dr. Amanda Healy of AdventHealth told Inside Edition she is not at all surprised by the baby boom.

“It’s been busier, our OB volume has been up about 20%,” Healy said.

