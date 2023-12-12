Kansas Father Unexpectedly Dies While Rocking His Baby to Sleep

A Kansas family is in mourning and in shock as their patriarch unexpectedly passed away while rocking his infant child to sleep, according to reports.

Michael Snyder, 42, of Gardner, Kansas, died unexpectedly of a heart attack on Dec. 2, according to reports.

Snyder, an Air Force veteran who served the country from 2003 to 2009, was said by the family to be “a pillar of strength, loving spouse and devoted father,” according to a GoFundMe description which was set up by members of the family.

Synder’s widow, Alicia, spoke to News21 and said, “He was our rock and our guidance; I was saying he was my compass.”

The family should be getting ready to celebrate his favorite holiday, which they said was Christmas, but this tragic and unexpected news will have a deep impact.

“This year, we haven’t even put up our tree yet,” Alicia told News21. “I don’t know if I can do this. Like, I’m being honest. I don’t know if I can do this; this is really hard.”

He is survived by his wife and six children, according to an online obituary.

A GoFundMe page has been set up for the family to pay for funeral expenses as well as some of the financial burdens of his passing.

Inside Edition Digital has reached out to members of the family for comment and has not heard back.