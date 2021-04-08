Kansas Man Visiting New York Says He Is 'Ready to Go Home' After Being Shot by Stray Bullet Near Times Square | Inside Edition

Kansas Man Visiting New York Says He Is 'Ready to Go Home' After Being Shot by Stray Bullet Near Times Square

Crime
Times Square-42nd Street.
Photo by John Smith/VIEWpress
By Anabel Sosa
Updated: 1:28 PM PDT, April 08, 2021

A Kansas man who traveled all the way to New York City to see the Mets-Phillies game ended up getting shot by a stray bullet on his way back to a hotel.

A Kansas man was on his way to his hotel in New York City after catching an out-of-state baseball game when he was struck in the shoulder by a stray bullet, police said. The 44-year-old victim was taken to the hospital after he was shot just before 2 a.m. Tuesday near West 38th Street and Eighth Avenue.

A spokesperson for the NYPD said they do not believe the tourist was the intended target.

The out-of-towner went to the Mets-Phillies game in Philadelphia and then took the Amtrak back to New York where he was staying at a hotel in midtown, the New York Daily News reported. When the victim was struck, he didn't realize he had been shot until he took of his jacket and noticed the blood.

"I was having such a great time until this happened," the victim told ABC7. "All those New York souvenirs I have, [now] I don't want to look at them."

The bullet fractured his collarbone but he was able to be released from the hospital and fly back home.

"I'm just ready to go home," he said.

A 21-year-old suspect was arrested later Wednesday and charged with assault, criminal use of a firearm and reckless endangerment.

“I think people see these actions and they know that continued help is coming,” the mayor added. “New Yorkers don’t live in fear, they keep moving forward. I really believe that," Mayor Bill de Blasio said in a morning press conference.

"We've seen a serious uptick in violence that has to be addressed."

RELATED STORIES

2 Teenagers Arrested After Accidental Shooting of High School Senior During Target Practice, Police say
Child Among 4 Dead in Orange, California, Shooting
Nevada Woman Arrested After Allegedly Shooting Husband to Death During Live Video-Game Chat: Police
9-Year-Old Boy Dies in Adult’s Arms in Southern California ShootingNews

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

Near-Death Experiences Prove to Be Transformative for These Women Who Say They Saw the Other Side
1

Near-Death Experiences Prove to Be Transformative for These Women Who Say They Saw the Other Side

News
Florida State Lawmaker Says Rep. Matt Gaetz, Joel Greenberg Left Her 'Uncomfortable' Voicemail in 2019
2

Florida State Lawmaker Says Rep. Matt Gaetz, Joel Greenberg Left Her 'Uncomfortable' Voicemail in 2019

Politics
2 Teenagers Arrested After Accidental Shooting of High School Senior During Target Practice, Police say
3

2 Teenagers Arrested After Accidental Shooting of High School Senior During Target Practice, Police say

Crime
Mother From UK Gives Birth to 'Super Twins' After Getting Pregnant Twice
4

Mother From UK Gives Birth to 'Super Twins' After Getting Pregnant Twice

Offbeat
Piney Point Reservoir: State of Emergency Declared as Leak in Florida Wastewater Pond Threatens Total Collapse
5

Piney Point Reservoir: State of Emergency Declared as Leak in Florida Wastewater Pond Threatens Total Collapse

News