Kayakers Off Hawaii Coast Have Close Encounter With Humpback Whale and Her Newborn Calf
You can hear Brittany Ziegler’s bewildered screams as she recorded the incredible moment. "They’re really intelligent, and they’re obviously just as curious about us as we are with them,” Ziegler says.
Right now, it’s whale season, and kayakers off the coast of Hawaii recently had quite the close encounter.
While out on the water, Brittany Ziegler got very excited when a humpback whale breached the water and then got even closer, splashing her in the process.
You can hear Ziegler’s bewildered screams as she recorded the incredible moment. She says she’s never been that close to a whale before.
“You can hear me in the video. I am losing my mind,” Ziegler said.
The whale also had a calf with her, which Ziegler estimated was only two weeks old. Whales travel from Alaska to Hawaii to give birth.
“It’s a brand new baby, and it’s still bigger than a car. They’re really intelligent, and they’re obviously just as curious about us as we are with them,” Ziegler said.
