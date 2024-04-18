Michigan State Police are finally sharing the tragic details surrounding the murder of Kayla Sedoskey after the sixth and final suspect in her death entered a guilty plea last week.

A group of high school students stumbled upon the 23-year-old Michigan woman's body wrapped in a tarp on March 2, 2023, at an abandoned juvenile detention center in Frenchtown Township, located 30 miles south of metro Detroit on Lake Erie.

That is the same facility where the young woman lost her life two weeks prior after being shot in the head three times at point-blank range, according to Michigan State Police.

A year and six convictions later, authorities are still unclear on the motive behind this senseless killing of the young mother, who left behind a 2-year-old son.

Monroe County Prosecuting Attorney Jeffrey Yorkey said there is evidence to suggest that the murder was a "wedding gift" from Sedoskey's ex, Steven Bails, to his new wife, Narena Bails. There is also evidence to suggest that the murder occurred because of a contentious exchange between Sedoskey and Kaylyn Ramsey, said Yorkey.

What is clear is that Sedoskey met Brin Smith for what she believed to be a Valentine's Day date on Feb. 15, 2023, according to police.

Smith picked up Sedoskey that night, but instead of taking her to a restaurant or a bar, drove her to the abandoned Boysville facility, police said.

Sedoskey walked in to find Steven Bail, Ramsey, and Sierra Bemis at the abandoned juvenile detention facility, cops said. She was then shot point blank with three bullets by what is believed to be a .22-caliber handgun, according to police.

Unbeknownst to Sedoskey, Smith's interest in her was part of a plot devised by the group, which also involved him catfishing her on social media, police said.

"The investigation revealed that Narena Bails listened to a police scanner at the suspects’ apartment and was supposed to notify them if the police were responding to Boysville. Alexander Feko disposed of the handgun after the homicide," police said in a statement released shortly after Ramsey's conviction.

"The day after the homicide, Steven Bails, Brin Smith, Kaylyn Ramsey, and Sierra Bemis went back to Boysville to hide Sedoskey’s body and to cover it with fragrances as a way to hide the smell of decay," police said.

The newlyweds and Smith then fled the state but were ultimately apprehended by U.S. Marshals, according to police. The Bails engaged in a seven-hour standoff with authorities before being taken into custody while hiding out in North Carolina, police said.

The police investigation into the murder lasted a year, according to authorities, and in the end, only Steven Bails' case went to a jury trial.

A jury convicted Steven Bails of first-degree homicide and conspiracy to commit homicide after less than two hours of deliberations in March. He now faces the possibility of life without parole.

Smith, Narena Bails, Ramsey, and Bemis pleaded no contest to second-degree homicide—Smith and Ramsey each fact at least 40 years at their sentencing next month.

Feko pled guilty to tampering with evidence and three counts of accessory to homicide after the fact, according to court records. Narena Bails, Bemis, and Feko - who all testified at Steven Bails' trial - will also be sentenced next month.