Keke Palmer Opens Up About Struggle With Acne Caused by PCOS

Actress and TV host Keke Palmer is opening up about her struggle with a severe case of acne caused by the hormonal disorder, polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS). “My skin has made me sad many nights, but I do not give up on myself. I know this is not me and my body has been looking for help,” Palmer captioned a series of selfies posted to Instagram.

Palmer hosted the MTV Music Video Awards during the pandemic, but the acne was covered by makeup. Palmer wrote that the acne is “so bad that people in my field offered to pay for me to get it fixed.”

She also said her acne was caused by PCOS and hopes sharing the images will help other women who suffer from the condition.

