Kellyanne Conway Announces White House Departure 1 Day After Daughter Claudia Conway Tweets About Emancipation

Kellyanne Conway, a longtime adviser to President Donald Trump, is stepping away from the White House to focus on her family, she announced Sunday night in a statement. "For now, and for my beloved children, it will be less drama, more mama," Conway wrote.

Her announcement came a day after her 15-year-old daughter Claudia took to social media to say she was "pushing for emancipation."

"My mother’s job ruined my life to begin with. Heartbreaking that she continues to go down that path after years of watching her children suffer. Selfish. It's all about money and fame, ladies and gentlemen," Claudia tweeted.

Claudia has been vocal about her disdain for the president. She got into a public tiff with her mom when Kellyanne reportedly tried to stop her daughter from posting an incendiary TikTok.

Over the weekend, Claudia learned that her mother would be speaking Wednesday at the Republican National Convention.

"Just found out my mom is a speaker at the RNC ... that's it. i'm out," the teen tweeted.

Kellyanne's husband George Conway, an outspoken Trump critic, said he was withdrawing from his role at The Lincoln Project to "devote more time to family matters."

