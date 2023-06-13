The story of the children who survived a plane crash in Colombia is captivating the entire world.

It was sheer joy as the grandparents of the four children lost in the rainforest learned they managed to stay alive 40 days in the jungle.

The children, aged 13, 9, 4 and a 1-year-old infant, survived a small plane crash in Colombia that took the lives of the adults on board including their mother.

They were found exhausted, dehydrated, hungry and covered with insect bites. Their feet were cut by walking in the rugged terrain.

The siblings survived the harsh conditions after they found some yucca flour on the plane. They were able to find supplies dropped by searchers and because they were raised in an Indigenous jungle community, they had survival skills most of us don't have.

Colombian soldiers joined with Indigenous trackers in Operation Hope to find the children. Eventually they found a baby bottle, diaper, scissors and tiny footprints in the long search.

The kids were found just three miles from the crash site. The bodies of the three adults who were on the plane were recovered from the wreckage of the aircraft.

Nearly a month ago, there was confusion if the kids were found after the president of Colombia tweeted that they were discovered, however, the statement was later retracted and he apologized.

