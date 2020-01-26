Kobe Bryant and His 13-Year-Old Girl Gigi Die in Helicopter Crash Outside LA

NBA legend Kobe Bryant and his teen daughter have died in a helicopter crash outside of Los Angeles.

Bryant was with 13-year-old Gianna, who was known as "Gigi" and took on her dad's love and mastery of basketball, in the helicopter when it went down Sunday afternoon. NBA Commissioner Adam Silver acknowledged their deaths in a statement, saying the basketball community is "devastated" by the sudden loss.

"For 20 seasons, Kobe showed us what is possible when remarkable talent blends with an absolute devotion to winner," Silver wrote. "He was generous with the wisdom he acquired, ... taking special delight in passing down his love of the game to Gianna."

Kobe was 41 and is survived by wife Vanessa and their three other children, 17-year-old Natalia Diamante, 3-year-old Bianka Bella and 7-month-old Capri Kobe.

The L.A. County Sheriff's Office tweeted Sunday afternoon that the helicopter went down in Calabasas. After the flames were extinguished, rescuers searched for survivors, but there were none. Police said there were nine people on the craft but did not identify them before the coroner's confirmation.

TMZ first reported that the retired Laker was among the victims. ESPN, the Los Angeles Times and CBS News confirmed Bryant’s death a short time later.

