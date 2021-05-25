The Hollywood, California, home once occupied by Nirvana frontman Kurt Cobain and Hole frontwoman Courtney Love has hit the market for an asking price of $998,000, People reported.

Grunge-rock’s first couple purchased the home in 1992, after they got married in February that year. It is the home where the couple’s only child, daughter Frances Bean, was born in August 1992.

The home is deemed to be a “fixer upper,” according to the real estate listing. The house was built in 1921, and the 2,458-square-foot Asian-influenced home features three bedrooms and three bathrooms, according to Tatiana Tensen of Sotheby's listing.

The house is also part of the legendary Hightower Elevator Association and the home comes with a key to the historic elevator and a dedicated garage on High Tower, according to the listing.

Over the years it has fallen into disrepair and in need of major work, according to the real estate listing.

The couple became the talk of the tabloids due to their drug use and behavior. Whenever they appeared together, paparazzi would follow them and the press coined them grunge’s king and queen.

In 1993, the band released the followup to “Nevermind,” the critically acclaimed “In Utero,” which did reach the album sales of its predecessor but was still a commercial success. Much of that record was written inside Cobain and Love’s Hollywood home, according to the 2011 documentary on former Hole drummer Patty Schemel, “Hit So Hard.”

In November 1993, Nirvana taped what would be their final television concert together, playing "MTV Unplugged." The "MTV Unplugged" concert was hailed by critics as one of the best television performances of all time.

Cobain and Love left the Hollywood home in early 1994 and moved to Seattle. It is inside the couple’s Seattle home where the Nirvana leader died by suicide at age 27 that April.

Cobain was survived by Love, now 56, and Frances, now 28.

A public vigil was held for Cobain outside the Seattle Center, where 70,000 mourners came to pay their respects to the singer. A eulogy recorded by his widow played continuously over loud speakers outside the venue.

His body was cremated and spread in the Wishkah River, along which he'd once lived under a bridge.

Like many celebrities, the "Smells like Teen Spirit" singer’s image grew larger than life after his death. In 2006, he took the spot of Elvis Presley as the top-earning deceased celebrity; Presley would later retake the achievement.

In Cobain's hometown of Aberdeen, the city’s welcome sign reads, “Come as You Are,” a tribute to one of their most famous resident's songs.

In 2014, Nirvana was inducted in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame by former R.E.M. singer and close friend of Cobain's Michael Stipe. Cobain's widow, his daughter and his mother accepted his award on his behalf.

Cobain’s Nirvana bandmate and current Foo Fighters leader Dave Grohl appeared as a co-host with Jimmy Fallon on “The Tonight Show” Monday night. The comedian and the former Nirvana drummer played a name-that-tune-esque game where the co-hosts had to figure out which popular songs "Tonight Show" house band the Roots played that were intentionally off-key. Grohl could not figure out that one of the song’s was Nirvana’s “Lithium,” causing Fallon to guess the correct answer.

In the episode, Grohl talked to Fallon about his latest projects, the docuseries, “What Drives Us,” now on Amazon Prime about how bands tour in a van to play shows. He discussed the early days of Nirvana after he joined in 1990 and how they were crammed in a van together with their gear touring the country.

Grohl also discussed his mother, Virginia, and the Paramount+ docuseries they have together called “From Cradle to Stage” about mothers raising rock stars.

The Foo Fighters frontman showed a clip from the show where his mother asked why Nirvana broke all of their instruments during their concerts. with a visibly flustered Virginia expressing how she taught her son to value a dollar and the money something costs, to which her son comically quipped, “I didn’t start it.”

