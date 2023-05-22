A smashed and signed Fender Stratocaster used by Nirvana’s Kurt Cobain during the band’s takeoff of their “Nevermind” era has gotten nearly $600,000 at auction, according to reports.

Over the weekend, the guitar sold at Julien's Auctions for $596,000, which was 10 times more than expected, NPR reported.

"Items from Kurt Cobain or Nirvana are becoming more difficult to obtain and they are one of the highest in terms of collectability of all rock bands," Darren Julien, the CEO of Julien's Auctions, told NPR.

The guitar, which was once smashed and put back together, is no longer playable, according to NPR.

It has drawings from Cobain on it and was signed by his bandmates, bassist Krist Novoselic and drummer Dave Grohl, as well as the pseudonym Cobain used to call himself, “Kurdt.”

Julian’s Auctions said the guitar once belonged to Cobain's close friend and musical collaborator, Mark Lanegan of Screaming Trees and later the Twilight Singers and Queens of the Stone Age.

Cobain wrote on the instrument: "Hell-o Mark! Love, Your Pal, Kurdt Kobain / Washed up rockstar."

Lanegan passed away last February in Ireland. No cause of death was ever announced.

"This artifact is particularly special," Julien told NPR.

The guitar sold as Cobain’s former band mate Dave Grohl announced that his post-Nirvana group Foo Fighters has welcomed new drummed Josh Freese to the band following the 2022 death of drummer Taylor Hawkins, who died in Colombia of cardiac arrest while the band was on tour.

Freese’s credentials include playing in A Perfect Circle, Devo, the Vandals and Nine Inch Nails.

Foo Fighters are hitting the road this summer in support of their new album, “But Here We Are,” which is their first record since Hawkins’ death as well as their first tour since their longtime drummer’s passing.

“But Here We Are” arrives Friday.

Related Stories